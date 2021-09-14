Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro launched: Key specifications and India price

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has just been announced in the county. It is a premium smartwatch offering by the brand and is made available in Sports and Classic variants. While the smartwatch is new to the Indian markets, it is already selling in multiple countries. For a reminder, the smartwatch was first introduced in September 2020.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro features a sapphire glass display. Other than that, the device gets a titanium body and a ceramic rear case. In addition, the Sports Edition flaunts a black fluoroelastomer strap, whereas the Classic model sports a grey-brown leather strap.

As far as the specs are concerned, the smartwatch gets a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. It is powered by a Kirin A1 processor and paired with 4GB of onboard storage. The watch is water-resistant to up to 5 ATM and gets all the necessary health sensors.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro: Key specs and features

--Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro launched back in September 2020, and the brand has now brought it to India. The smartwatch comes in a premium looking circular titanium body. With a sapphire glass display and a ceramic rear case. As mentioned before, the smartwatch is available in Sports and Classic versions. These models are differentiated by colour and strap materials. While the Sports edition features a black fluoroelastomer strap, the classic model has a grey-brown leather strap.

--The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro measures 46.7x46.7x11.4 mm and weighs 52gms without the strap. It is 5ATM water-resistant, meaning it can survive for up to 10 minutes in 50m deep water. Further, the smartwatch is made available in Nebula Grey and Night Black colour options.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is equipped with SpO2, Heart rate and sleep montioring features.

--Now, talking about the hardware, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It is powered by a Kirin A1 processor and 4GB of storage. Besides this, the smartwatch ships with a 455mAh battery with a claimed battery life of 14 days.

--The other important features include 100 plus sports modes, an altitude barometer to detect a real-time change in air pressure, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) detection, sleep tracking, and all-day stress monitoring. It also features Huawei TrueSeen 4.0+ technology which is responsible for accurate heart rate readings. In addition, the technology makes use of upgraded LEDs and AI algorithms to provide better results, Huawei claims.

--Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro gets a host of sensors, including an Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, Optical heart rate, Ambient light, Air pressure, and Capacitive sensor. Finally, the device brings support for Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro India price

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is a premium offering that comes at a premium price. It is being sold in two models - Sport and Classic. While the former is priced at Rs 22,990, the latter goes for Rs 24,990. The smartwatch can be purchased from Flipkart starting September 18.