Huawei Watch GT Runner with AMOLED display launched, price starts at roughly Rs 25,000

Huawei has launched the Huawei Watch GT Runner in China. The smartwatch is majorly aimed at sports enthusiasts, as the name suggests. It is a more sportier version of the Huawei Watch GT 3 launched in October.

The all-new Huawei Watch GT Runner smartwatch is built out of a light material that can sustain prolonged wear. It is designed in a manner to remind you of a supercar. The weight of the watch comes in at 38.5 grams.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner has a 46mm circular dial that stacks a 1.3-inch display. The display is of AMOLED type and has a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. It gets an ARM Cortex-M chipset which is paired with 32MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Harmony OS powers the Huawei Watch GT runner. Huawei has made multiple changes to make the UI more friendly for runners. For instance, the device can track professional data ranging from training load to running index. Along with that, there's a professional-grade stopwatch app. Other than this, Huawei Watch GT Runner can monitor heart rate, altitude, and weather in real-time.

The smartwatch brings support for third-party app downloads. So users can run apps like Kugou Music, Himalayas, AutoNavi Maps, Air Travel and more on the watch itself. Moreover, the biggest highlight of the Huawei Watch GT runner is its positioning system. The watch is reportedly the first to feature a floating hidden external antenna. The antennas are hidden in the polymer fibre material. Huawei claims up to 135 per cent improved navigation with this new system. Its antennas support GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS. FoneArena reported the launch first.

The Huawei Watch GT runner has more than a hundred sports modes. And can track heart rate, SPO2, sleep and more. Huawei claims up to 14 days of battery life on causal usage, which reduces to 7 days on heavy usage. In the GPS mode, it can run for 20 hours, while in the endurance mode for trail running, it can offer up to 40 hours of battery life.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner is offered in a grey colour option at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,500). It is already available pre-orders and will go on sale in China starting November 26. As far as the global launch is concerned, it will take place on November 19. At this point, we do not know whether the new Huawei smartwatch will make its way to the Indian market.