Hundreds of iPhones seized in retail stores because Apple is not selling chargers with them

It seems that Apple is now in big trouble for not bundling a charger in the retail box, along with an iPhone. Hundreds of iPhones have reportedly been seized in different retail stores in Brazil because the company has been selling its smartphone without an important accessory, which is something that the Brazilian government believes.

The latest move by the government is not at all surprising, considering the country has previously fined Apple two times for the same cause. A report from 9To5Mac revealed that the country took this action of seizing iPhones in several stores, and its latest movement is named "Operation Discharge."

The devices were seized at carrier stores as well as the company's authorized reseller stores. This has been done to force Apple to comply with the country's latest order of not selling iPhones without a charger. Apple stopped shipping the chargers with the iPhone 12 series, and the country started objecting its decision just a few months after its launch.

Just after the country seized the iPhones, Apple (Brazil) requested the government to let it put them on sale because the iPhone maker was reportedly given permission to sell the smartphones until the final ruling is passed.

Back in October, Apple was slapped with a BRL 100 million (around Rs 150 Crore) fine for not shipping a charger in the box, and for this, the company said that it would appeal in the court. This Sao Paulo state court ruling against Apple came after a lawsuit was filed by the association of borrowers, consumers, and taxpayers, saying that the brand is committing "abusive practices" by selling its premium devices without a charger.

Apple was also previously fined nearly $2.5 million in September over the same issue. The company was initially banned from selling its iPhones in Brazil until it is planning to offer a charger too, in the box. Later, it got permission to sell units until a new final is taken.

The Brazilian authorities believe that people are required to spend extra to buy charger and Apple is saving money in the name of saving the environment. The country said this is an important accessory that is needed to charge the phone's battery and the product can't work without it. So, Apple will have to ship a charger too in the box, according to the court ruling.