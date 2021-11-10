Hyderabad almost a total surveillance city due to random phone checks and invasive CCTVs, says Amnesty

Hyderabad is on the verge of becoming a surveillance city, international NGO Amnesty has noted in a report. The report noted that Hyderabad is one of the most surveilled cities in the world and has begun construction of an ominous 'Command and Control Centre' (CCC), which intends to connect the state's vast facial recognition-capable CCTV infrastructure in real-time. Additionally, the research found that Telangana has the highest number of Facial Recognition Technology projects in India.

In a statement on 'Automated Harassment in Hyderabad' released on Tuesday, international NGO Amnesty said that in recent years, Telangana has been a test site for increased usage of dangerous facial recognition technologies against civilians.

As part of its 'Ban the Scan' campaign against FRT, Amnesty noted that the extensive surveillance is putting human rights at risk. "Hyderabad is on the brink of becoming a total surveillance city. It is almost impossible to walk down the street without risking exposure to facial recognition," said Matt Mahmoudi, Amnesty International's AI and Big Data researcher.

"In addition to CCTV, we are concerned that law enforcement's practice of using tablets to stop, search and photograph civilians without charge could be used for facial recognition." Earlier this month, police officers in Hyderabad stopped commuters on the road and checked their phones to look for chats on ganja or other drugs. Over 100 policemen reportedly took part in the search operation in the Asadbaba Nagar area of Bahadurpura police limits. 58 vehicles were searched during the drive.

According to Amnesty International's Digital Verification Corps, many incidents from November 2019 to July 2021 posted on social media showed Hyderabad Police asking civilians to remove their masks, photographing them in the streets, without any reason. The report also said that there were cases when police randomly demanded both facial and fingerprint reads from civilians.

"Facial recognition technology can track who you are, where you go, what you do, and who you know. It threatens human rights including the right to privacy and puts some of the most vulnerable in society at risk. The construction of the Command and Control Centre (CCC) has chilling consequences for the right to freedom of expression and assembly," said Quinn McKew, Executive Director at ARTICLE 19.

Amnesty along with IFF and Article 19 charted two areas with visible outdoor CCTV cameras in Hyderabad including Kala Pathar and Kishan Bagh. The organisations, on the basis of geospatial analysis, estimated that the mapped neighbourhoods were covered 53.7 per cent and 62.7 per cent with CCTV cameras.

The report noted that as of now, there is no legislation in place to protect the privacy of citizens and that facial recognition is harmful and invasive. Further, under India's Identification of Prisoners Act of 1920, it is not permitted to take photographs of persons by police, unless arrested or convicted of a crime, and neither is the sharing of such photographs with other law enforcement agencies.