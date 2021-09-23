Hyundai Electronics 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV launched in India, price starts at Rs 34,999

Hyundai Electronics has forayed into the smart TV market in India. The company, known for its cars has launched a new range of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV with ThinQ AI voice recognition. The Smart TVs are backed by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad-core processor, which the company claims make them our times faster than the conventional TVs available in the market. Hyundai has launched TVs in three different sizes including the 50-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch.

Talking about Hyundai's new range of TVs, Abhishek Malpani, COO, Hyundai Electronics, said, "With the aim to give our customers an immersive, smart and advanced TV viewing experience, Hyundai Electronics has chosen to break the barriers and offer webOS TV as the most advanced and proven smart TV operating system. Built with signature AI technology and integrated content services from LG, our 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV will prove to be a game-changer for the Indian audience who will now get the new definition of the TV viewing experience."

Hyundai Electronics 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: Price and availability

As mentioned previously, Hyundai Electronics TV is available in three different sizes including the 50-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch. The 43-inch TV is priced at Rs 34,490, 50-inch TV is priced at Rs 45,990 and 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 52,990. The TVs can be purchased from the official website of Hyundai Electronics and across its retail outlets in India.

Hyundai Electronics 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: Specifications

The smart TV comes with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. It comes with dual-band WiFi, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), MEMC Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation), Miracast and 2 Way Bluetooth and many more advanced features, building the most intuitive and enjoyable user experience. The TV is powered by webOS TV, which ensures endless entertainment, on the content store, with infotainment apps; including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, amongst others.