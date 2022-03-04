ICANN rejects Ukraine request to kick Russia off the internet

Ukraine's request to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to revoke Russian domains has been rejected. On Wednesday, ICANN President Göran Marby told the government of Ukraine that it was not authorised to heed the request to kick Russia off the internet. This could be one of the few instances where a corporation has acted in favour of Russia, especially at a time when several other companies around the globe are taking stringent measures to wring out the Russian economy.

"Our mission does not extend to taking punitive actions, issuing sanctions, or restricting access against segments of the internet —regardless of the provocations," wrote Marby in a letter to Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who previously asked Apple to stop selling its products and suspending its software services in Russia.

Fedorov urged ICANN to revoke Russian domains, including .ru and .su. He also requested the California-based nonprofit to shut down Russia's root DNS servers in the country so as to disrupt the internet in Russia, which is currently invading Ukraine. Calling for strict actions to help stop Russia from publicising justification for the invasion of Ukraine, Fedorov wrote to ICANN saying, "All of these measures will help users seek for reliable information in alternative domain zones, preventing propaganda and disinformation."

But ICANN has dismissed the plea of the Ukrainian minister, saying the organisation has a goal to be neutral and apolitical. "We have no sanction-levying authority," Marby wrote back to the Ukrainian government. "Essentially, ICANN has been built to ensure that the Internet works, not for its coordination role to be used to stop it from working."

According to ICANN, Russian domains are maintained by independent operators, which is why it is out of the organisation's power to shut them down. The ICANN president also cited the organisation's policies, which, according to him, are designed to ensure a unilateral run. He added that a change in the process of how the organisation works "would have devastating and permanent effects on the trust and utility of this global system."

Fedorov is yet to respond to ICANN's dismissal of the plea, but he has been asking all tech companies, including Apple, to shun Russia in some or another way. He asked Apple to stop Russia's access to the App Store and stop sales in the region. Apple did suspend sales of its physical products in Russia through the online store, as well as kick Russian apps from the App Store outside Russia, but it did not confirm whether the latest actions were in response to Fedorov's request.