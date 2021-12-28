If you are aiming for those AirPods Pro, now is the good time to buy due to Apple Days Sale

The year 2021 is about to say goodbye but discounts are not. I am talking about the Apple Days Sale that is underway right now, so if you have been eyeing the AirPods Pro, now would be the best time. Vijay Sales is running the Apple Days Sale where it is offering big discounts on a range of Apple products. So, in addition to iPhones, iPads, and Macs, you can check out the AirPods Pro on sale and there is an attractive deal on them.

AirPods Pro now come in two models: the old one with wireless charging and the new one with MagSafe wireless charging. And since they are old and new, their prices vary, too. That is why the AirPods Pro with wireless charging costs Rs 22,900, while the model with MagSafe wireless charging is priced at Rs 24,900. But these are not the prices you will have to pay in the sale.

If you go for the AirPods Pro with regular wireless charging, you will have to pay Rs 20,490 only. That includes an 11 per cent discount, but that is not all. You can get an extra 7.5 per cent off, up to Rs 5,000, on using AMEX Credit Cards. There is also a discount of 5 per cent up to Rs 2,000 on using Bank of Baroda credit cards.

Now, if you want the latest technology, which is MagSafe wireless charging, on your AirPods Pro, go for the newest model and it is priced at Rs 24,900. But Vijay Sales is offering it for Rs 22,799 right now on sale. That is about 8 per cent off, which is nice for a product that is relatively new. You have the 7.5 per cent cashback and 5 per cent cashback offers applicable to the purchase of AirPods Pro by using AMEX Credit Cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards, respectively.

So, these are two amazing prices on the AirPods Pro right now, so if you have been waiting to buy a unit for yourself, I would suggest you directly visit Vijay Sales store in your city or simply log on to their website and check if your location is serviceable for online delivery.

One thing that I would like to point out here is that you will not be able to customise the looks of your AirPods Pro when you buy it from Vijay Sales, or any other third-party shopping website, for that matter. If you are keen on having the heart emoji or your name etched onto the AirPods Pro charging case, go to Apple's online store and place your order, but there may not be an offer available here.