If you are using WhatsApp in OnePlus7 or OnePlus 7T, update oxygen OS right away

If you are a One Plus 7 series user and have been struggling with sharing media files on WhatsApp, you might consider updating to the latest OS. OnePlus is reportedly rolling out the December 2021 security update for the OnePlus 7 series. The update fixes a bug that prevented users from sending and receiving media files on WhatsApp. The bug was reportedly a system-level issue and not something to do with WhatsApp's code.



The update brings OxygenOS 11.0.5.1 for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro. Along with WhatsApp's media sharing, the OS also brings updated Android Security Patch and improved system stability. According to Android Police, the update is rolling out to a small group of users as of now so it might take some time before OnePlus 7 users in India can see it. The report notes that OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro devices in India will have to wait for their own build.

OnePlus is currently in the process of releasing OxygenOS12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The smartphone company had rolled out the update a couple of days ago, but it was pulled back due to issues of glitches and bugs reported by the customers. Many users had complained that their phones had stopped functioning properly after they updated their phones to OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro. However, OnePlus has decided to roll out the update yet again.



