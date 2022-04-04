If you forward WhatsApp messages frequently it is time you stop

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that limits the spread of misinformation on the platform. The Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly preparing to restrict the number of times one can forward a forwarded message to a group. The feature has been available in Brazil since last year and the company reportedly wants to bring it to other markets very soon.

As per a report from WABetaInfo, the feature that brings limitations for forwarded messages is currently being tested for iOS users. The feature is available in WhatsApp iOS beta version 22.7.0.76 and is also expected to be available for Android users very soon.

WhatsApp's new forward messages feature

The new WhatsApp limits users from forwarding already forwarded messages to more than one group. So, once this feature is released, you will not be able to forward a forwarded message to a number of groups.

The feature, however, doesn't limit forwards for individual chats. This means you can forward messages as many times as you want to individual chats. However, if you haven't personally verified the forwarded messages, we suggest not forwarding them to anyone. Oftentimes, these forwarded messages are misleading or misinform users.

If you use an iPhone and are also a user of WhatsApp beta, the change in forwarding messages will be available for you already. In case it isn't, update your WhatsApp version and it will be available.

Once you get the feature and try to forward an already forwarded message to more than one group, WhatsApp will show a prompt stating "forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat". To get more clarity, you can check out the screenshot below.

Image: WABetaInfo

To recall, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, WhatsApp rolled out a few features related to forwarded messages to combat the spread of misinformation. That was the time when the messaging platform was flooded with misleading information related to Coronavirus and also vaccine-related details.

To limit the spread of such unverified information, WhatsApp introduced labels for forwarded messages. A message that is forwarded multiple times is labeled as forwarded many times. The idea was to alert users about messages that are viral and, in most cases, such viral messages are unverified and misinform users.

