If you lost Twitter followers today, then you're not alone

Did you also notice a drop in your Twitter follower count? Don't worry, you're not alone. Many Twitter users in India have tweeted about a sudden drop in their follower count on the platform late on Thursday.



Notably, the Twitter follower drop count ranges from hundreds to thousands of users are to be believed. India Today Tech has reached out to Twitter for a statement and will update this story if we hear from the company.

Platforms like Twitter perform such clean-up exercises on their platforms to get rid of bots that have been a problem of modern-day social media platforms.

In fact, Twitter earlier this year in June ran a similar exercise when imminent personalities on Twitter, including actor Anupam Kher, tweeted about losing 80,000 followers within a few days.

At that time, Twitter, in a statement, had said that it "regularly challenges accounts to validate or confirm account details, like a password or phone number, to better protect the integrity of the conversation on Twitter."

In the meantime, the drop in Twitter follower count has kicked off a meme fest. Here are a few tweets that describe the issue best for some users on Twitter.

