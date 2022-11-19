If you sell your iPhone 11, you can get the iPhone 13 for less than Rs 50,000 on Flipkart: Here is how 

If you are planning to buy an iPhone 13, you should check out the deal on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is selling the device at a discount of Rs 4000. The flat discount is also clubbed with bank offers as well as exchange offers. The iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 65,999 on Flipkart, which is less than its original price of Rs 69,900.The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, it features 12-megapixel dual camera system and features a super Retina XDR display.

Here is how the deal on the iPhone 13 works.

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 13 for Rs 65,999, which is Rs 4000 less than its original price of Rs 69,900.In addition to that, you can also get 10 per cent instant discount on Federal Bank Credit/Debit Cards. If you have an old iPhone, you can bring the price down even further. For instance, if you have an iPhone 11, you can get up to Rs 15,000 as exchange value. The price of the phone came down to Rs 50,999. The value of your phone could be more, but it completely depends on the condition and battery health.

iPhone 13: Specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 25321170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic 5nm Hexa-core processor and is available in three storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The smartphone runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 12MP-primary camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. Although Apple doesn't reveal the battery specs of the iPhones, the iPhone 13 is believed to house a 3240mAh battery that comes with support for up to 20W fast charging