If your New Year resolution is fitness first, check these 5 affordable fitness bands and smartwatches

In order to lead a healthy life, it is very important to maintain a fitness regime. If you haven't thought about it, maybe you should take one step at a time and count it too. Yes, and for counting how many steps you have taken in a day, you would need a smartwatch. The smartwatch market in India is crowded with choices. Every smartphone company now has a smartwatch of their own and the best bit about them is that they do not come with a hefty price tag.

Apart from the smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Realme, there are homegrown brands like Noise, Fire and others that are selling affordable smartwatches in the market. So if you have decided to finally focus on your health, here are five smartwatches that you should consider.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 was launched in India at Rs 4499. The smartphone has been launched with the largest ever display on Noise smartwatch. The smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED, and it comes with an always-on feature. The Ultra 2 comes with trackers including SpO2, stress, 24/7 heart rate, sleep cycle and more. The watch has been offered in three interesting colours including black, gold and silver. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 also has features like weather forecast, reminders, calls & SMS quick replies, world clock, music, stocks, flashlight, Smart DND, and calculator among others.

boAt Vertex

The boAt Vertex has been launched in India at Rs 2499. The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch capacitive square dial with a responsive touch interface. The Vertex smartwatch comes with various health tracking features including Heart Rate and SPO2 trackers. The heart rate tracker functions 24-hours and can alert users if the heartbeats are abnormal. The smartwatch can last for at least 10 days on a single charge. The Vertex is also sweat, splash and dust resistant with an IP67-certified enclosure, so you can wear it even during those sweaty workouts or long outdoor runs

Fire Boltt Invincible

The Fire Boltt Invincible is available on Amazon for Rs 6499. The Fire Boltt Invincible smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. The watch comes with an Always-on feature. The watch comes with 100 inbuilt sports modes. In the battery department, the company claims that the smartwatch offers a battery life of 7 days and is on standby mode, it can go on for 15 days.

Huawei Band 6

The Huawei Band 6 was launched in India at Rs 4499. The smart band was offered in Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green colours. The smart band comes with a vibrant screen. It features a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display with a 64 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 194x368 pixels. This is a touchscreen, so users will get enough real estate to swipe and scroll around on the screen. The band comes with SpO2 tracker, heart rate tracker and more. Huawei Band 6 comes with 96 workout modes and 11 professional modes, such as indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, and skipping, among others.

Mi Band 6

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is priced at Rs 3499 in India. The band comes with a large 1.56-inch AMOLED display. The band comes with 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and is swim-proof with 5 ATM water resistance.