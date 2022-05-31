IIIT Allahabad boy gets a job at Google with annual salary of Rs 1.4 crore

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad boy has received a job offer from Google with an annual package of Rs 1.4 crore, which is roughly around Rs 11.6 lakh per month. Not just Pratham Prakash Gupta, several other students from IIIT Allahabad's M.Tech batch have secured packages worth crores at top tech companies. IIIT Allahabad said that M.Tech batch 2022 has recorded a 100 per cent placement mark.



Gupta secured a job at Google's London office as a Software Engineer. His joining is planned for this year. A specific timeline hasn't been revealed.

He took to his official LinkedIn account to announce the offer he received from the tech giant. "Over the past few months, I was fortunate enough to obtain amazing offers from some of the world's biggest organizations. I am happy to share with you all that I have accepted an offer from Google and I will soon be joining them at their London office as a Software Engineer after completing my graduation this year. Super excited for this new phase of my career!" Gupta noted in the LinkedIn post.





As per IIIT, 5 students from the IIIT Allahabad M.Tech batch this year have received packages worth crores. These students have received offers from top tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple and Netflix. Google's 1.4 crore package is among the highest of all, followed by 1.25 and 1.2 crore placement offered to Anurag Makade and Akhil Singh from Amazon and Rubrik, respectively. It is suggested that nearly 48 per cent B.Tech students have received offers from big tech companies like Facebook, Apple, Amazon, among others.



This is said to be the first time that IIIT Allahabad's M.Tech batch has secured 100 per cent placement.

Also Read | Redmi K50 Ultra tipped to launch with 100W fast charging tech, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Also Read | RealityOS trademark hints that Apple AR headset launch may happen soon

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870 5G launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999