IIT graduate laid off by Goldman Sachs after 6 months of joining, hundreds of Indian employees to be fired

In the past couple of months, news of layoffs across the world has painted a scary picture of the job market in today's times. Stories of people being fired from their jobs are surfacing on LinkedIn and Twitter. While some have been lucky enough to find a new job, others are still waiting for their chance. An IIT graduate named Shubham Sahu is also among the people who have been affected by mass layoffs happening across the country.

Sahu was working as a Software Engineer with Goldman Sachs. After barely 6 months of his employment, he was fired from his role.

Sahu's social media post

Sharing his story on LinkedIn, Shubham Sahu wrote that this was his first job and he didn't expect the year 2023 to start on this note. He then goes on to say that he was fired from his role of Software Engineer (Backend Developer) on January 11, which was his first job.

"I am a 2022 graduate in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. I worked as a Software Engineer (Backend Developer) as a part of GS' Digital Bank, Marcus.com, for roughly 6 months before I was laid off by Goldman Sachs on 11/01/2023.

"It was my first job and my first experience in software development. While my time at GS was short, I am grateful that I had the chance to learn and grow in such a conducive environment. In this brief stint," Sahu wrote.

Atmosphere at Goldman Sachs

With all the layoffs taking place, the atmosphere at Goldman Sachs has turned out to be quite grim. As per a tweet by Corporate Chat India, a community for Indian professionals, employees affected by the layoffs are being called to a conference room to hear the sad news and are being asked to leave the office premises immediately without being allowed to go back to their desks. The tweet also mentions that hundreds of Indian employees are expected to be fired from the company.

Over 3,000 employees fired in fake meetings in US office

As per a report in the New York Post, more than 3,000 employees were fired at the company's New York headquarters, a day after they were invited to fake 'business meetings'. The employees were called in for a meeting at 7:30 am on Wednesday. However, it was later revealed that no meeting was taking place and they got to know that they were all being fired, effective immediately. Sources told The New York Post that the fired employees had two choices – to leave the office premises immediately or to wait for their colleagues to bid them adieu. Most employees chose to leave the building before 9:00 am.