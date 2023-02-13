IIT Kharagpur alumni who worked as researcher at Microsoft gets laid off, says confidence is hit

Microsoft laid off around 10,000 employees in response to "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities". The tech company said that the layoffs process will begin in the United States first, followed by other markets. Looks like the Microsoft layoffs have started impacting other markets as well. Indian and IIT alumni Koustuv Saha, who worked as a senior researcher with Microsoft Research in Montreal, Canada took to Twitter to announce getting laid off.

Saha is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and worked with the Microsoft Research team until he was laid off earlier this month. He shared the layoff news on Twitter and said that "it hasn't quite sunk in" but it has hit his confidence.

"I am laid off from @MSFTResearch MTL. It hasn't quite sunk in, but it has hit my confidence to lose the job I started a little over a year ago after PhD. I loved the people around me. I would have liked to reflect more, but amidst the uncertainties, I need a new job. #opentowork," Saha wrote in a series of tweets.

"I couldn't have asked for better colleagues; I was thankful for the decision that I made. Hopefully, will be able to overcome this situation. ❤️ I will be open to research positions in both academia and the industry," Saha wrote in one of his tweets.

Many other Microsoft employees like Saha have recently taken to platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter to find job openings. Among the thousands of Microsoft employees who have been fired are some who are on H1B visa and have limited time to find a new job. H1B visa users who do not get a new job in 60 days will need to leave the United States and move back to their home country.

Most tech companies that announced layoffs have extended immigration support as well. Announcing the layoffs, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the company will treat employees with "dignity and respect, and act transparently". "We are committed to ensuring all those whose roles are eliminated have our full support during these transitions. U.S.-benefit-eligible employees will receive a variety of benefits, including above-market severance pay, continuing healthcare coverage for six months, continued vesting of stock awards for six months, career transition services, and 60 days' notice prior to termination, regardless of whether such notice is legally required. Benefits for employees outside the U.S. will align with the employment laws in each country," Nadella added.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also extended immigration support to impacted employees. The big tech company fired 12000 employees and Pichai took full responsibility for the decision.