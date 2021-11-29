IITian Parag Agrawal becomes Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey resigns

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has resigned as Twitter CEO. The new Twitter CEO is Parag Agrawal, the company's current CTO and an IITian from Mumbai. Reports note that Agrawal's elevation to the post of CEO has been confirmed by the Twitter Board.

In an email sent to all Twitter employees, Jack Dorsey wrote: "After almost 16 years of having a role at our company from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to Interim CEO to CEOI decided it is finally time for me to leave."

He then cites three reasons why he is leaving. Dorsey writes, "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders. My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."

With Agrawal becoming CEO of Twitter, another Indian engineer is now in a leadership role at a tech giant. Google has Sundar Pichai as its CEO, while Satya Nadella helms Microsoft.

Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 after briefly working at AT&T, Yahoo and Microsoft. In 2018, he became Twitter's CTO. It is believed that his expertise as an engineer lies in artificial intelligence and ad networks, both of which are crucial for a company like Twitter.

According to publicly available biographical information, Agarwal completed his engineering from IIT Bombay. After that, he did his doctorate from Stanford University.

As far as Jack Dorsey is concerned, he is all praise for Parag Agrawal. In his email to employees, he says: "The board ran a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously appointed Parag. He's been my choice for some time, given how deeply he understands the company and its needs. Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep."