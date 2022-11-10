IITian relocated to Canada to work with Facebook, fired in Meta layoffs just 2 days after joining

In the last few days, many Indian techies have lost jobs due to mass layoffs at Meta and Twitter. One of the impacted Meta employees, Himanshu V., recently moved from India to Canada to join Meta but unfortunately, was laid off in the recent layoffs.

Himanshu took to LinkedIn to share his distress. "I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now," he noted in the LinkedIn post. He said that he is looking for software engineer roles in Canada and India. "Honestly, I have no idea! I'm looking forward to whatever comes next. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a software engineer (Canada or India)," the post read.

Meta fired 11,000 employees on Wednesday, which is around 13 per cent of the company's workforce. CEO Mark Zuckerberg took full accountability of the layoffs and said "sorry". In an official blogpost he said, "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted."

The layoffs affected markets globally, including India. We reached out to Meta to understand the number of employees impacted in India but the company declined to answer at this point.

Soon after the layoffs were announced, Meta removed access to most systems for impacted employees in the layoffs given the amount of access to sensitive information. "But we're keeping email addresses active throughout the day so everyone can say farewell," Zuckerberg said in an official blogpost.

For Indians and other foreign workers working out of Meta United States offices, the company has announced immigration support as well. These job cuts have landed many H1B via holders in trouble. Now these employees have only 60 days to find a job, and failing to do so will force impacted people to move back to their home town.

"I know this is especially difficult if you're here on a visa. There's a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to help guide you based on what you and your family need," Zuckerberg noted in the blogpost.