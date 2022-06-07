iMessage in iOS 16 gets message edit feature, now more powerful than WhatsApp

Apple has announced its latest iOS 16 software, which will be released to the public later this year. The new update will add several features to improve the experience of users, but there is one feature that a lot of users might be excited about. The company's iMessage app will offer the ability to edit or unsend recent messages.

While popular apps like WhatsApp also have a delete message feature, it doesn't work as seamlessly as on iMessage. The implementation of the feature is pretty similar to Instagram DMs. iMessage doesn't notify the receiver when a message is deleted and even displays a cool animation before the message disappears.

Apple's messaging app will also get an edit feature, so users will be able to re-edit any message. Don't get too excited because the app will also alert the recipient by adding a small "edited" label at the bottom of the message. The individual will also be able to see the original as well as the edited version. WhatsApp has a lot of features, but it lacks the edit button, which is something that could come in handy in a lot of situations.

For example, if you have written a long message, then the edit button will make it easier to quickly correct an error or typo, instead of fully deleting it. Yes, you can copy-paste the message and correct it, but the edit button will cut down the extra steps. Twitter has also been working on a similar feature for a long time now, but the platform still hasn't figured out how the edit button will work.

The edit option on iMessage will be immediately accessible. One just has to tap and hold on a bubble and select the edit option. Apple has confirmed that users will only be able to edit or recall a message for up to 15 minutes after sending it. It will also give an option to recover recently deleted messages for up to 30 days after deletion.

Also Read | Motorola confirms India launch for Moto G82 5G: Check out expected specs and price

Also Read | Netflix starts charging users for password sharing: Here's what we know

Also Read | Looking for best 5G phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Check out these options