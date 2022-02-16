In a first, UK tax department seizes three NFTs in foiled tax fraud scheme

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs and other digital assets are fast becoming the go-to space for those wanting to hide their unaccounted wealth. Serving a warning to such people, the UK tax department has now seized three NFTs as part of its investigation into an alleged VAT fraud scheme worth £1.4m, or about Rs 14.24 crore. This is the first time that a UK law enforcement agency has seized an NFT.

On Monday, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) revealed that it had arrested three people on suspicion of tax fraud. The fraud involved a total of 250 fake companies and other investments made in crypto assets, including the three NFTs. The department has since seized the three NFTs as well as crypto assets worth about £5,000 upon orders of the court. The total value of the NFTs is still unknown.

As noted by The Guardian, Nick Sharp, HMRC's deputy director of economic crime, said that the recent action by the tax department "serves as a warning to anyone who thinks they can use crypto assets to hide money from HMRC". He affirmed that the agency constantly adapts to new technology to ensure that it is not fooled by "how criminals and evaders look to conceal their assets" in the digital age.

The HMRC alleges that the three suspects even tried to hide their true identities by using sophisticated methods, like using false and stolen identities. That, with the level of anonymity that the world of cryptocurrencies can provide, must not have made it easy for the law enforcement agency to track down the tax evaders in this case.

The arrest and the subsequent seizure of digital assets is thus a remarkable example of how agencies are catching up with the ways of the digital world. Prior to the arrest by HMRC, the US Department of Justice also managed to link the bitcoins stolen from the Bitfinex hack in 2016 to a couple living in Manhattan. Arresting the duo just earlier this month, the agency was able to recover $3.6 billion worth of cryptocurrency from their accounts.

The agency was able to find unaccounted funds transferred to the accounts owned by the couple, and a subsequent legal search into the online accounts of one of them turned up the private keys to a digital wallet where all the stolen bitcoins were transferred at the time of the heist. The incident made clear that agencies will track anyone trying to commit fraud through cryptocurrencies, no matter how much time it takes.