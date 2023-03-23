Income Tax department launches AIS app for taxpayers: What is it, how to use and everything else

The Income Tax Department of India has launched a new mobile app called ' AIS for Taxpayers' to facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) / Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). With an aim to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer, the AIS app displays information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

The Income Tax Department in the official statement reveals that by using the new AIS app, taxpayers can easily view information related to their TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, and Income Tax refunds. "This is another initiative of the Income Tax Department in the area of providing enhanced taxpayer services facilitating ease of compliance," reads the official statement.

Additionally, users can also view other information such as GST data and foreign remittances that are available in AIS/TIS. Additionally, the app also allows users to provide feedback regarding the information displayed.



How to download AIS for Taxpayer mobile App

The AIS for Taxpayer app is available on Google Play & App Store for free of cost. To download the application:

- Open the Google play store on your Android device or go to Apple App Store on your iPhone.

- Search for the AIS for Taxpayer app.

- Download the app.

- Once downloaded you will have to register in the app to access all your information.

How to use AIS for Taxpayer App

- Open the AIS for Taxpayer App



- Tap on the "Register" button.



- Enter your PAN (Permanent Account Number) number in the designated field and click on the "Continue" button.



- The app will send an OTP (One Time Password) to your registered mobile number and email address. Enter the OTP in the designated field and click on the "Verify" button.



- Once your account is verified, you will be prompted to set a 4-digit M-PIN for accessing the mobile app. Enter a PIN and click on the "Confirm" button.



- You will now be directed to the app's dashboard, where you can access various features and services provided by the AIS.



How to check AIS on website

Notably, the AlS information is also accessible through the AlS web portal. You can access the web portal by following the below-mentioned steps:

- Login to URL incometax.gov.in/

- Login to the portal.

- Click on "Annual Information Statement (AIS)" under the "Services" tab.

- Click on the AIS tab on the homepage.

- Select the relevant FY and click on AIS tile to view the Annual Information Statement.

Features of AIS of taxpayer App

Using the AIS taxpayer app or website, users can:

- View their details (Name and PAN) on the Mobile Home

Screen.

- Get Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) and Annual Information Statement (AIS) within the title.

- Taxpayers can also provide feedback on the active information displayed under TDS/TCS Information, ST Information or Other information parts.

- You can also check the list of activities performed by taxpayers.

- You can download AIS information, provide feedback, and consolidate feedback in PDF format.

- The Chatbot in the app or website provides answers to the queries raised by taxpayers.



