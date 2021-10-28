India asks Facebook about its algorithms after whistleblower claims

After revelations made by whistleblower Frances Haugen about Facebook's algorithmic recommendations, the Indian government has now started a probe looking into the social media's recommendations. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in a letter to Ajit Mohan, Facebook India's managing director (MD) has asked for more information from Facebook about its methods to moderate content on its platform, ET reported.

Documents leaked by Haugen indicated that Facebook's algorithms can fuel misinformation and the allegations have led to the government starting a probe to get more information on the matter. ET cited a source who noted that the government was alarmed by the 'India experiment' where a dummy user's feed was filled with hate speech and fake news only three weeks after opening the account.

The government will investigate further based on the company's response. Executives from the company are likely to be called to explain how their algorithm works, the report stated.

"The government has asked for information about the algorithm that Facebook is using for content moderation and how they are preventing online harms, which are being caused by this kind of content," the source told ET. "The government has also questioned Facebook on the due diligence that is prescribed under the IT Rules and how they prevent harm," added the source.



In one of the documents shared by Haugen, the social media giant has admitted that the design of its products is a major reason why hate speech and misinformation flourish on the platform. The disclosed files contain testimonies from Facebook employees who were not happy with the company's way of dealing with the harms caused by the posts on its platforms.



In related news, a former Facebook data analyst and whistleblower Sophie Zhang in a recent interview pointed out that the social media giant was selective in removing fake accounts during the 2020 Delhi elections. Zhang noted that Facebook does not care about India's democracy and prioritises making money over that. Facebook fired Zhang in 2020 on account of poor performance. Zhang has now come forth saying that she is ready to testify before the Lok Sabha if the government wants to look into Facebook practices in India.



