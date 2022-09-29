India bans these 63 porn sites, reveals names in its ban order

From time to time the Indian government bans pornographic websites. On Wednesday, the government added to the list another 63 porn sites in India, issuing a directive to Indian ISPs asking them to block access to these sites. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday issued an order to internet providers to block as many as 63 pornographic websites in the country under the new IT rules issued in the year 2021.

The ministry asked the internet companies to block all these websites with immediate effect.

"The Internet Service Providers (licensees) are accordingly directed to immediately block the access to above Websites/Urls as mentioned in the court order," the order noted. Notably, once the internet providers block the pornographic websites in the country, they will be inaccessible on all platforms including phones, laptops, desktops.

As noted, the websites have been banned under the new IT Rules 2021, which bans content that "shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct". To recall, the Indian government banned over 800 pornographic websites back in 2018 after orders from the Uttarakhand High Court. Here's the list of 63 websites with pornographic content blocked in Indian after the newly issued order.

--www.indianporngirl.com

--www.indianporngirl.com

--www.aagmaal.pro

--www.mmsbee.online

--www.desi52.club

--www.crazy18movies.com

--www.crazy18movies.com

--www.ymlporn7.net

--www.xxxindianporn2.com

--www.xxxindianporn2.com

--www.goindian2.com

--www.desixxxtube2.com

--www.anybunny.com

--www.pornolienx.com

--www.porndor.net

--www.dalporn.com

--www.homeindiansex.mobi

--www.freeindianporn3.com

--www.ruperttube.com

--www.hdtporno.org

--www.pornkashtan.com

--www.desixnxx.mobi

--www.indiansexmovies.mobi

--www.desisexy2.com

--www.desisexy2.com

--www.fullindiansex.com

--www.pornorolik.info

--www.indiansexgate.mobi

---www.indiancloud.mobi

--www.amp.redxxx.cc

--www.pornolaba.mobi

--www.eutbeh.xyz

--www.januflix.com

--www.kaamuu.org

--www.xnxx.tv

--www.megapornx.com

--www.desijugar.info

--www.nudedesiactress.com

--www.xodesiporn.com

--www.onlyindianporn2.com

--www.xnxx.com

--www.freesexyindians.org

--www.hardindiansex.pro

--www.pakistaniporn.tv

--www.indianfuck2.com

--www.pornmaster.fun

--www.hifiporn.fun

--www.indiapornfilm2.com

--www.indiansexy2.com

--www.sexvideosxxx.mobi

--www.indiansexmms2.com

--www.watchhindiporn2.com

--www.porngif.cc

---www.mypornsnap.fun

--www.x-porn.click

--www.rhdtube.com

--www.indianporngirl.com

--www.masaladesi.club

--www.jerjer.me

--www.aagmaal.pro

--www.hdjerjer.xyz

--www.crazy18movies.com

--www.auntymaza.live