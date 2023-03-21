India has 45,000 job openings in AI, freshers will get at least Rs 10 lakh starting salary: Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will change the future in a lot of ways, which is something that we have started seeing as tools like ChatGPT and Bing AI have proven to be pretty useful in getting tasks done pretty quickly. People are scared about whether AI will eat up their jobs because AI tools can seemingly get a lot of work done in no time. But, it is actually acting as a handy tool to free up time to focus on other productive things. Now that AI is gaining a lot of attention, the demand for AI professionals has also increased.

A report from TeamLeaseDigital revealed that at least 45,000 jobs are currently available in AI. The roles are available in different sectors, including healthcare, education, banking, manufacturing, and retail. The cited source claims that since AI jobs are in demand, the freshers who are keen in this area will get paid in good numbers.

The report suggests that people should choose Data Scientists and Machine Learning (ML) as their careers because these are things that will help them flourish and earn more without worrying about losing jobs in the future. The study also talks about the skills that are required to establish a career in Artificial Intelligence. It highlights that the focus has now amplified in scalable ML applications and so, AI professionals are now needed more than ever in scripting languages. Users need to have the skill to build conventional ML models to have a career in AI.

The study suggested that freshers in the role of data engineer could get up to Rs 14 lakhs per annum, whereas ML engineers could earn up to Rs 10 lakhs. The DevOps engineers, Data architects, and database admins will reportedly get up to Rs 12 lakhs. One can get up to Rs 14 lakhs if they take up the role of BI analyst or data scientist. The candidates who have around 8 years of experience or more in similar fields are reportedly eligible for salaries ranging between Rs 25 to 45 Lakh per annum.

The study suggests that freshers should at least have a basic knowledge or understanding of AI and its applications to give healthy competition to others in the market. Additionally, those who can develop AI skills can get very high salaries and job opportunities.

The research revealed that the competition in India is already pretty aggressive and that around 400,000 Indians are already working in AI roles. It is being said that 16 percent of people in this country contribute to the global AI talent pool and Bengaluru is being referred to as the world's second largest place where AI talent is found.