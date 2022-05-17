India is aiming to launch 6G network by 2030: PM Narendra Modi

5G network is soon expected to be launched in India, and it seems that the country has already started working for 6G. The Indian government today announced that the 6G network will come to India by the end of this decade, which basically means that you can expect 6G by 2030.

6G network launch in India by 2030

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the task force has already started working on the rollout of the 6G network. He further asserted that the launch of the 5G and 6G networks will not only offer people faster internet speeds but also help create more jobs and give a boost to economic progress.

He also emphasized more on how India rapidly made progress from 3G to 4G and now, the country is aiming for 6G as we are getting closer to the launch of the 5G. The government credited TRAI for the rapid and smoother tech transitions while also adding that the 2G era was symptomatic of frustration and policy paralysis, taking a dig at Congress.

He stressed more on the modernization of the latest network as it would help offer greater growth in terms of agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, and logistics. So, it is important to push out 5G network as soon as possible.

When is 5G launching in India?

One can expect the launch of the 5G network in the coming months. While there is no exact timeline for the launch of the latest network, we do know that it will be available in the next few months, as hinted by the Indian government. A 5G test bed project was completed by December 31, 2021 and now the 5G spectrum auction is expected to take place in early June. Once this is done, you can expect the rollout of 5G in India in August or September. Prime Minister Modi asserted that the 5G launch could offer $450 billion (approximately Rs 3,492 crore) to the Indian economy.

Do keep in mind that 5G network will first be made available in only 13 major cities in India as the trials were done in these places. These include Kolkata, Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chandigarh, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Gandhi Nagar.