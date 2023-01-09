India makes Type-C cable chargers a standard for all electronic devices

The Indian government on Monday announced the standardisation of charging cables as the Type-C chord for various electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops, notebooks, and more.

According to the Bureau of Indian standards (BIS), Type-C standard would provide common charging solutions for smartphones and other electronic devices sold in the country and would facilitate a reduction in the number of chargers per consumer as consumers will no longer need to buy different chargers every time they buy a new device.

BIS in a statement also said, "This would help in achieving the Government of India’s mission to reduce e-waste and move towards sustainable development."

It added that earlier consumers had to keep different chargers for various electronic devices they possess which leads to extra expenditure, an increase in e-waste, and a lot of inconveniences. Countries worldwide are working to address these issues, it further added.

In December 2022, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh had claimed that stakeholders have broadly agreed on adopting the USB Type-C as a charging port for smartphones, tablets, and laptops and that The BIS has notified standards for the Type C charger.

This also comes after the European Union passed the order to standardise to Type-C cables last year.

According to Singh, to align with the European Union's timeline for 2024, the rollout of these common charging ports will be phased in a way that allows the industry and consumers to adopt them harmoniously.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur is studying the possibility of a single charging port for wearable electronic devices such as watches, and the results of this study will be discussed with the industry once complete. The Union Environment Ministry is to conduct an impact study to assess the potential impact of a uniform charging port on electronic device waste.



Watch: All Mobiles And Smartphones To Have A Common Charger From December 2024