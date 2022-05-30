India Post uses drone for parcel delivery in Gujarat under pilot project

For the first time in the country, India's postal department delivered mail using a drone as a part of the pilot project in the Kutch district of Gujarat.



According to the officials of Department of Posts, the drone covered 46 kilometers in 25 minutes.



The mail was dispatched using the drone from Habay village in Bhuj taluka and was delivered to Ner village in Bhachau taluka of the Kutch district by the postal department under the guidance of the Union Ministry Of Communication, PTI reported.



“With the success of this pilot project, it will now be possible to make postal deliveries by drone in the future,” the department said..



As per the PTI report, the pilot project looked into the cost of drone delivery as well as geographical distance between two centers and coordination among staff during the process of delivery, including potential bottlenecks.

The postal department said that if the experiment is commercially successful, postal parcel delivery services will be faster.

Moreover, the Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said a tweet that the parcel delivered by the postal department was for medical purposes.



Chauhan in a tweet on Saturday said, "As the country celebrated the #DroneMahotsav2022, the Department of Posts successfully conducted a pilot test for delivery of parcels through drones in Kutch, Gujarat. The Drone successfully delivered the medicine parcel covering an aerial distance of 46 Km in 30 mins."

