India prices of AirPods, MacBook Pros and HomePod mini revealed

Apple wrapped up its Unleashed event on Monday. The Cupertino-giant unveiled a series of products including the new AirPods, the most powerful MacBook Pro, HomePod mini in new exciting colours along with its two new processors. This was the second event hosted by Apple, the first event was held in September. Apple made the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch and the iPad mini official. The products launched in September are now available in the market for purchase.

The India prices of the AirPods 3, MacBook Pro and the HomePod mini has been revealed. Check out the prices ever

AirPods 3

Apple launched the third-generation Apple AirPods in India for Rs 18,500. The AirPods 3 has been unveiled two years after the company launched the AirPods Pro, its flagship earbuds. The design of the AirPods 3 looks similar to the AirPods Pro sans the silicon ear tips. AirPods 3 can be pre-ordered from apple.com/in/store in India and 26 other countries and regions starting today. The earbuds will be available in stores from October 26.

With the arrival of the AirPods 3, Apple has also slashed the price of the 2nd-generation AirPods to Rs 12,900. However, that is now the official price of the earbuds, on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, the device is being sold for as low as Rs 9000.

Apple has announced support for Magsafe charging for AirPods Pro. So if you want to buy the AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging, you will have to pay Rs 24,990 without the charger, the device is available for Rs 17,990 on Amazon.

MacBook Pro

Apple claims to have launched the most powerful Mac—the MacBook Pro. The company's new MacBook is powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac. The MacBooks have been offered in two sizes including the 14 and 16-inch models. The MacBook Pro 14-inch, powered by M1 Pro processor and 512GB storage has been launched for Rs 1,94,900. Whereas the 1TB version of the same will be available for Rs 239900.

The 16-inch MacBook powered by M1 Pro and with 512GB storage is available for Rs 239900, whereas the 1TB version of the same has been launched for Rs 259900. The M1 Max variant with a 1TB variant has been launched for Rs 329900.

HomePod mini

Apple has launched the HomePod mini in three interesting colours including blue, yellow and orange. So now you have five colour options to choose from which includes the grey and white colours that were launched before. The device has been launched in India for Rs 9900. It will be available for purchase starting November.