India ranks 70th worldwide in fixed broadband speeds, records average download speed of 58.17Mbps

India ranked in the 70th position worldwide in terms of fixed broadband speeds in June 2021, according to data released by Ookla's Speedtest Global Index. Ookla's Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data from around the world each month and recently released updates to its Speedtest Global Index for the month of June. The internet speeds in India witnessed an upward trend taking the country to 70th position in terms of broadband speed, up by 3 ranks and 122nd in terms of mobile speed, up from mobile download speeds in June 2021.

According to the latest Speedtest Global Index published by Ookla, India has moved up the global ranking index for the third time in the row for mobile internet speeds and has shown consistent improvements in overall mobile download speeds over the last 2 months. The fixed broadband internet speeds, after witnessing a small dip in May, overall fixed download speeds in India during June are the highest at 58.17 Mbps on the Global Index.

According to the June Speedtest Global Index, the average download speed for mobile in India was 17.84 Mbps as compared to 15.34 Mbps in the previous month. India also fared well in the fixed broadband internet speeds with an average download speed of 58.17 Mbps as against the 55.65 Mbps in May 2021.

India's average mobile upload speed for June was 5.17 Mbps and the fixed broadband average speed was 54.43 Mbps. UAE is on the top of the charts with an average mobile internet download speed of 193.51 Mbps, followed by South Korea at 180.48 Mbps and Qatar with 171.76 Mbps speed. Compared to other countries in the subcontinent, Oman recorded the highest gain of 26 places when it comes to mobile internet speed as compared to last month's results, bringing the country to the 15th spot in the global ranking.

Globally, Monaco, Singapore and Hong Kong ranked first, second and third in terms of fixed broadband speed with 260.74 Mbps, 252.68 and 248.94 Mbps speeds respectively. The global mobile download average was 55.34 Mbps and upload speed was 12.69 upload speed and 37-millisecond latency while the fixed broadband speed was 106.61 Mbps and 57.67 Mbps upload speed with 20 ms latency.



