India’s use of Anthropic’s Claude AI tool remains well below global levels, but the way it is being used highlights a strong tilt toward coding, jobs and productivity tasks.

According to Anthropic’s latest Economic Index report, based on Claude usage in February 2026, India ranks 98th out of 116 countries with a usage index of 0.28x, significantly lower than the global average baseline of 1x.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Despite this low overall adoption, Indian users stand out in how they use AI.

The most common use case in India is developing, debugging and modifying websites and web applications, accounting for 6.7% of total usage. This is followed by academic assistance (3.8%), building business software (3.4%), troubleshooting technical systems (3.4%) and creating marketing and SEO content (3.0%).

The report also finds that India over-indexes on several key tasks compared to global averages. Web development usage is 1.9 times higher, while resume and job application support is 1.8 times higher. Programming and coding tasks are 1.6 times higher, UI/UX and design work is 1.5 times higher, and code debugging is 1.4 times higher.

Advertisement

The report also highlights a growing divide in how AI is being used globally.

Anthropic found that experienced users, typically high-skill, technical workers, are able to use tools like Claude more effectively. They collaborate more with the AI, assign it more complex tasks and achieve better outcomes over time.

The company says this happens because of “learning-by-doing.” The more people use AI, the better they get at using it.

However, this also points to a deeper shift in labour markets. The same group of skilled workers that is most exposed to AI-driven disruption is also benefiting the most from early adoption.

According to the report, this could accelerate “skill-biased technological change”, where workers who understand and use AI effectively pull further ahead, while others struggle to catch up.