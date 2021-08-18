India recorded highest growth in fixed broadband download speeds in July, up by 7 ranks from 2020

India recorded the highest growth in fixed broadband download speeds of 60.06Mbps, a significant growth from 40.45Mbps which was recorded last year in July 2020, according to data shared by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. Ookla recently released updates to its Speedtest Global Index for the month of July. The fixed broadband upload speeds have witnessed a spike from 35.04Mbps in July 2020 to 56.47Mbps in July 2021. The Speedtest Global Index released by Ookla for the month of July ranks India on 68th spot, up by 7 ranks from that of last year in the fixed broadband speeds.

As per the report, India's overall performance in mobile download speeds has increased consistently, with a slight dip in months from December 2020 to April 2021. While there was also a slight decrease in mobile download speeds from June 2021 to July 2021, 17.84 Mbps to 17.77 Mbps respectively, India maintained its global mobile ranking at 122nd place.

The recent insights report by Ookla on the Indian telecom market is anticipating growth in the network performance post 5G spectrum roll out. According to Speedtest data, recent 5G launches in the Asia Pacific point to a potential 10 times increase in median download speeds (5G vs 4G-LTE).

As per the July Global Speedtest Index, UAE and Monaco have maintained the top spots same as June 2021 in mobile broadband and fixed broadband with a mean download speed of 190.03Mbps and 256.70Mbps respectively.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index compares Speedtest data from around the world each month. Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their internet performance.

According to Sppedtest by Ookla, telecom companies or operators were better prepared during the second wave of Covid-19 as they acquired a variety of spectrum bands during the period. This helped them manage more of their network estates, as per the latest Speedtest report by Ookla. The report noted that median download speeds increased from 8.52 Mbps in the first quarter of 2021, to 10.44 Mbps in the second quarter of 2021, while 4G Service hit 96.0 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, up from 93.5 per cent in the last quarter of 2020.



