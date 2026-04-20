India, South Korea launch ‘Digital Bridge’ to deepen AI, semiconductor push

India and South Korea, on April 20, unveiled a new technology-focused partnership aimed at accelerating collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung signalled a sharper strategic alignment amid global supply chain shifts.

Speaking at a joint press conference, PM Modi framed the launch of the “India-Korea Digital Bridge” as a cornerstone initiative that will anchor cooperation in next-generation technologies.

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“In this period of global tensions, India and Korea together send a message of peace and stability… Through our shared efforts, we will continue to contribute towards a peaceful, progressive and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” Modi said.

Digital Bridge to anchor AI, semiconductor collaboration

The proposed India-Korea Digital Bridge is designed as a long-term framework to deepen partnerships across artificial intelligence, semiconductors and information technology, areas both countries see as central to economic and strategic resilience.

“From chips to ships, talent to technology, entertainment to energy, we will realise new opportunities for cooperation in every sector,” Modi said.

South Korea’s established strength in semiconductors, driven by companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, is expected to complement India’s ambitions to build a domestic chip ecosystem. The Indian government has been pushing to develop a full-stack semiconductor value chain through incentives under its national mission, while Seoul is advancing its own “K-Semiconductor Belt” strategy to secure next-generation chip leadership.

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The collaboration comes at a time when both countries are seeking to reduce dependence on concentrated supply chains and build resilience in critical technologies, particularly chips and AI infrastructure.

Trade, investment push alongside tech ties

Alongside the technology partnership, both countries reiterated plans to nearly double bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030, up from about $25.7 billion currently, with efforts underway to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

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“Today, bilateral trade between India and Korea has reached $27 billion. Today, we have taken several important decisions to increase this to $50 billion by 2030,” Modi said.

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Multiple agreements were signed across sectors, including shipbuilding, steel, sustainability and ports, reflecting a broader industrial cooperation agenda that complements the tech push.

“We are signing MoUs in areas such as shipbuilding, sustainability, steel, and ports… Today’s business forum will serve as a platform to transform these opportunities into concrete results,” Modi added.

Payments, digital infrastructure get a boost

In a parallel move to strengthen digital infrastructure ties, NPCI International Payments Limited signed an MoU with the Korean Financial Telecommunications & Clearings Institute, signalling deeper integration in digital payments ecosystems.

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This fits into a wider push to connect financial rails and digital public infrastructure frameworks between the two countries, potentially enabling cross-border innovation in fintech alongside AI-led services.

Strategic alignment amid geopolitical shifts

The renewed India-South Korea engagement comes against the backdrop of intensifying geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, which have exposed vulnerabilities in global technology dependencies.

Both nations are increasingly looking to diversify sourcing of critical minerals and semiconductor components, while building domestic capacity in advanced technologies like AI.