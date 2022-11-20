India to assume the Chair of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

India will take over the chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) from France, the outgoing Council Chair on November 21, 2022 at a meeting to be hold in Tokyo. The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar will represent India at the GPAI meeting.

GPAI is an international initiative to support responsible and human-centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This development comes on the heels of assuming the presidency of G20, a league of world’s largest economies.

GPAI is a congregation of 25 member countries, including the US, the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore. India joined GPAI in 2020 as a founding member.

As per the information shared by Ministry of Electronics & IT, in the election to the Council Chair, India had received more than a two-third majority of first-preference votes while Canada and the United States of America ranked in the two next best places in the tally - so they were elected to the two additional government seats on the Steering Committee

For the 2022-2023 Steering Committee, the five government seats will therefore be held by Japan (as Lead Council Chair and Co-Chair of the Steering Committee), France (Outgoing Council Chair), India (Incoming Council Chair), Canada and the United States.

Artificial Intelligence has been Catalyzing the Tech Landscape and is expected to add $967 Billion to Indian economy by 2035 and $450–500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025, accounting for 10% of the country’s $5 trillion GDP target, according to the ministry. Artificial Intelligence is a Kinetic enabler for growth of India’s Technology ecosystem & a force multiplier for achieving $1 Trillion Digital Economy goal by 2025.