India vs VPNs: What is new VPN policy and will VPNs be banned in India, here is the story so far

Has the Indian government banned VPNs? There is such a buzz about this place or that, but it is not correct. The Indian government has not banned VPNs in India. Yet. That doesn't mean the picture is all rosy. The government is indeed targeting VPNs operating in the country and has brought a number of new rules to regulate them. The rules formulated by CERT-IN, a department with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, mandate that VPNs operating in India will have to virtually record the details of their users. This has brought a strong objection from VPN companies, with some like Nord VPN saying that they will pull out of India.

So, what is going on? Let's explain and take a thorough look at the story so far.

Indian government vs VPNs: The new rules

A VPN, which stands for virtual private network, is a way to access the internet in a more secure and private way compared to the regular way, which is open to surveillance by internet providers like Airtel, Jio, and others. A VPN also, in many cases, allows users to bypass website blocking, censorship, and geo-fencing to access streaming content not available in India.

Of late, VPNs have become very popular in India. Blocking many porn and torrent websites and a ban on hundreds of popular Chinese apps like PUBG Mobile and TikTok have increased the usage of VPNs in India in the last few years. The usage of VPNs among smartphone users reached 25.27 per cent in the first six months of 2021 from 3.28 per cent population in 2020, as per data extracted from Google Play Store and Apple App Store by Sensor Tower.

With VPNs getting popular in India, CERT-IN has now come out with some new rules. These rules are aimed at ensuring that India has details of the users who are connecting to the internet using a VPN. These new rules require VPN service providers like Nord and ExpressVPN to collect and keep the following data for 5 years.

-- Validated names of subscribers and customers hiring the services

-- Period of hire including dates

-- IPs allotted to (or) being used by VPN users

-- Email address and IP address and time stamp used at the time of registration

-- Purpose of using VPN services

-- Validated address and contact numbers

-- Ownership pattern of the VPN subscribers

Essentially, this is a lot of key data and it is easy to see that once such data has been collected, it kind of defeats the whole purpose of using a VPN. Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights group in India, calls these rules excessive. In a note it says, "Issued without public consultations, these directions raise serious concerns related to state sponsored surveillance and data retention beyond need or purpose. Therefore, we call on CERT-In to recall these directions."

Are VPNs legal in India: How new rules impact users

A lot of authoritarian countries across the world either ban VPNs or regulate them. The list includes the likes of Belarus, China, Iraq, North Korea, Oman, Russia, and the U.A.E. But India is not banning VPNs -- yet -- in the country. So, using VPNs remains legal in India. However, it is clear that the new rules are going to impact users in the way they use the data.

Someone may use a VPN for several reasons. Individuals have their own reasons. For example, maybe they want to access a porn website that is blocked in India. Or maybe they want to watch the latest show on Netflix that is only available in the US and is yet to come to India. Or they just want to avoid getting tracked by all the advertisers and companies like Facebook and Google whenever they are on the internet. At the same time, VPNs are used by companies and organizations to keep their internal communication between employees safe.

Now, all the VPN service providers -- whether these are services offered to individuals or companies -- will have to log in and maintain the details of their users. In a way, this violates one key promise of VPNs: anonymity.

In fact, some VPN companies take the anonymity of their users so seriously that they do not even save any usage logs on their servers. Now, these companies will have to either comply with the Indian government rules and risk losing their reputation across the world or simply not operating in India.

This is exactly what some VPNs have highlighted in their reaction to the new VPN rules in India.

Medianama, a website that often reports tech policy in India, received a response from several VPNs and they all decried the new rules. Then Nord VPN spoke to Entrackr. It said in its official statement, "We are committed to protecting the privacy of our customers therefore, we may remove our servers from India if no other options are left," the company said in an official statement."

What all this means for users can be summarised in two points:

1- The use of VPNs remains legal in India. But it is now regulated.

2- Now that the use of VPNs in India is regulated, there is a potential risk of VPN users finding themselves targets of surveillance and loss of privacy.

What about VPNs with no servers in India?

This is another key aspect of the new VPN rules. India can make rules and can enforce them, but only within the country. VPNs are operated on the internet, and many VPN companies don't even have servers in India. So, the Indian government cannot force these VPN companies to comply with local laws. And, like Nord VPN says, even those who have servers here are thinking of pulling out.

Essentially, what this means is that if you are using a VPN service that doesn't have an office in India or doesn't operate its servers in India, it is not going to be affected by India's new VPN rules.

But this does mean that in the future this tussle between VPNs and India may escalate. It is possible that in the coming months the Indian government may impose an outright ban on VPNs in India that do not have their own office or servers in the country. And it is possible that India may start tracking users who make payments to VPNs through Indian credit or debit cards.

