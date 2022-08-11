India wants all smartphones to come with USB Type-C charging port including iPhones

The government of India is exploring the option of adopting one charger for all devices, including smartphones and tablets. Europe, too, has adopted a similar policy and directed all smartphone makers to adopt, one charger policy for all devices, including smartphones and tablets. The policy will go into effect from 2024 in Europe. The government of India has called a meeting on August 17 to discuss the possibilities.

A ministry official revealed the government will meet with smartphone makers and sector-specific organizations to assess the possibility of ending the use of multiple chargers in India and reducing the burden on consumers besides preventing e-waste. "If companies can serve in Europe and the US, why cannot they do it in India? Portable electronic devices like smartphones and tablets should have a common charger," a senior consumer affairs ministry official told PTI. He also added that if India does not push for this change, the products will be dumped here.

The current setup forces users to buy separate chargers for every device. There are separate chargers for tablets, mobile phones and laptops. Android and iOS have separate chargers. iOS users often land in a soup when their phones run out of battery and they are surrounded by Android. If Android and iOS devices had the same charger, people will not have to get chargers separately.

In June 2022, the European Council, Commission and Parliament agreed to implement a single mobile charging port for mobile and other devices. "Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after entry into force," the parliament press release read.

