Indian-American Google employee laid off at 2am, thought layoff email was spam and ignored it

An Indian-American Google employee received a layoff email at 2:00AM, but he ignored it assuming that this could be spam. Vishal Arora, who was the head of engineering for Google's office in California, was later pretty shocked to find out that he was one of the 12,000 employees who were fired by Google. He wrote his first post on LinkedIn, expressing disappointment and how stressful it is to find a new job even after delivering the results.

Arora first saw the layoff email on his personal Gmail account with the subject, "Notice regarding your employment," which he ignored after assuming that this was spam. He was preparing for a meeting that he had to attend at 7:00AM in the morning, but when he tried to check his corporate calendar on the phone, Arora discovered that he was locked out of the system.

"I am saddened to part ways with such amazing people. I'm disappointed in not being able to say farewell in person, or see much of our hard work through to fruition. Most of all, I'm surprised at how unexpected this was," the former Google employee who got laid off wrote on LinkedIn.

While talking about how he reacted to the Google layoff email, he also highlighted that it is important for employees to keep transparency with higher management in terms of what contributions they are making and their roles.

"Probably the thing I did the least while in my time at Google was managing up. I assumed my management chain had my back, so I primarily focused on making an impact and any expectations set. Given how many high impact people were affected by this outage, that may not be sufficient. In fact, it's not only your manager that needs to know the details of the scope of your responsibilities, contributions and role, but your higher management chain as well. Constantly meeting, updating and messaging could be one way to do that. Regardless of the value you bring, remember that," he said.

Arora also asserted that it is pretty "stressful not having a job. It's even more stressful not having a job and not knowing how you'll pay for your day-to-day expenses. Severance packages are helpful, but not guaranteed."

Google has confirmed in a blog post that the laid-off employees will be given a severance package, including 16 weeks of salary, two weeks for every additional year at Google, and at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting. Google will also pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time. Other benefits include 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.