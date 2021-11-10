Indian brands on a roll, boost smartwatch market to record shipments in Q3

India is hot on smartwatches, it seems, as the smartwatch industry recorded its highest ever shipments in the bygone quarter this year. The smartwatch market in India registered a quarter-on-quarter growth of 159 per cent in the months of July to September. In annual terms, this growth has been noted to be just around 300 per cent.

The numbers have been shared in a new report by Counterpoint Research. There is an interesting observation to be made here as well. The report mentions that 75 per cent of the smartwatch market was captured by only three companies, all of them of Indian origin. Noise, boAt and Fire-Boltt shipped the highest number of smartwatches in the country in Q3, 2021.

Indian companies dominate

Individually, Noise was responsible for 25 per cent of the market's overall shipments, registering a 231 per cent year-on-year growth. Among its total shipments, the new smartwatches by Noise accounted for 43 per cent share.

boAt has an almost equal market share, capturing 24 per cent of it, much thanks to boAt Storm. The smartwatch alone managed to have a 17 per cent share in the overall smartwatch market. boAt also came to be the market leader in the Rs 2,500 - Rs 3,000 price segment.

Fire-Boltt registered an impressive 394 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth, becoming the fastest growing smartwatch maker in this quarter. It registered a 17 per cent market share with seven new launches in the quarter, and led the Rs 2,000 and below price segment.

Other players

Realme and Amazfit recorded 7 and 5 per cent of the market share respectively. While the former got major sales boost from its refreshed Realme Watch 2 line-up, Amazfit topped the market in the Rs 5,000 - Rs 10,000 price segment with its GTS 2 Mini.

Samsung, Apple and OnePlus grabbed the successive spots, all registering significant market growth through the quarter. Apple led the market in the Rs 20,000 and above price band thanks to the Apple Watch SE, while OnePlus continued to lead in the Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 segment with its OnePlus Watch.

The numbers are clear indicators of the growing love for smartwatches in the country and it is no surprise that the budget smartwatch segment leads the market in terms of volume. Homegrown companies, with well-priced products, are thus receiving a market response accordingly.