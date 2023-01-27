Indian employee fired by Spotify says it feels like a bad dream, has 60 days to find a new job to stay in US

The tech job market is in shambles as employees keep getting struck by mass layoffs happening all over the world. From India to US, employees in the tech sector are being asked to leave as companies take some drastic measures to cut costs. Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft, among other tech giants, have announced layoffs recently. Spotify is one of the most-recent companies to announce mass layoffs and said that it is cutting down its workforce by 6 per cent.

An Indian-American shared her experience of being impacted by the Spotify layoffs on LinkedIn.

Feels like a bad dream, says woman working in the US

The woman, named Mounika, was working with Spotify as a Software Engineer, Data, since the last 1.5 year. Beginning her post on a wretched note, she writes that the day before was her last one at Spotify and that this 'feels like a bad dream'.

Mounika further wrote that she kept on hoping for a follow-up email saying that the layoff mail was a 'mistake' but that didn't happen. She also mentioned how she has barely 60 days to find a new job to be able to stay in the US and uphold her Visa status.

"Nonetheless, life goes on and time is running out for me since I have 60 days to land a new role to stay in the US and to hold my visa status," she added.



She then asked people if they had any references who want to hire in data engineering/software engineering roles.



"Finally, it has been a 1.5 year tenure at Spotify and I am incredibly grateful that Spotify took a chance on me. I had the pleasure to work with some talented folks who have been nothing but kind to me in my learning process.



"This picture was my first day at Spotify and I was still in wonder how my journey led me to that place. As the saying goes, the only way is through and I will get through this stronger and more resilient. Looking forward to my next adventure," Mounika wrote.

Spotify to fire 600 people

The news of Spotify announcing layoffs surfaced earlier this week as the company plans to let go of 6 per cent jobs, which means that around 600 people will be impacted. The company also added that its chief content and advertising business officer, Dawn Ostroff, will depart as part of a broader reorganization.

A Reuters report said that Spotify also said that it expects to incur about 35 million euros ($38.06 million) to 45 million euros in severance-related charges.