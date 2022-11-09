Indian employees at Twitter on H1B visa face tough time after layoffs, have only 60 days to find new jobs

Thousands of employees at Twitter have lost jobs in the last week, which is right after billionaire Elon Musk took over the company. The company sent emails to people impacted by the layoffs but hasn't shared the termination letter yet or stated their last day at the organization. It is said that those laid off will remain employed by Twitter and receive compensation and benefits until the first week of January 2023. Although, the last day may vary for employees.

Twitter laid off employees from nearly all markets, including India. When it comes to India, the company is said to have fired 90 per cent of the workforce of around 200 employees. While all impacted employees are going through a tough time and looking for a new job, as they share their experiences on social media, the most affected are the foreign citizens holding H1B visas, many Indians, in the United States. Several H1B visa holders have taken to social media platforms like Twitter and LinkedIn to talk about the 60 days deadline that they have to find a job.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US-based companies to employ foreign workers for a period of time, typically three to six years. In this case, many H1B visa holders are among the impacted Twitter employees, and they will need to find a job within 60 days from the time they receive their termination letter. Twitter hasn't issued a termination letter yet. Employees have only received emails stating whether they have been impacted by the layoffs or not.

So, all H1B visa holders who lost their job will need to get a job in roughly around 2 months to be able to continue living in the United States. And in case the visa holders do not find a job they will be forced to go back to their home country, and the original employer (in this case, Twitter) will need to pay for the return flight to the home country.

These visa holders include many Indians. Some of them have taken to Twitter and LinkedIn to share their distress and ask for help to find a job as quickly as possible. Ruchita Pereira, former software engineer in Test 2 at Twitter took to LinkedIn and said she was one of the impacted Twitter employees Twitter employees have limited time to find a job. "Unfortunately, I was among the 50% employees who were affected due to layoffs at Twitter…. I am currently on H1B visa and have limited time to find another opportunity," she noted in the post.

Another impacted employee, Sushmitha S Nataraj, who was the former software engineer at Twitter, said, "Unfortunately, I was part of the layoffs at Twitter. While I am heartbroken for what happened to me and so many other fellow #tweeps, I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented people… I am on an H1B visa so I have around 60 days to find a new role."

Likith Shankar Gowda, ex software engineer at Twitter, is another employee impacted in the layoffs and is also urging recruiters, In the LinkedIn post Gowda noted, "Unfortunately l was part of Twitter's layoffs today. It is extremely heartbreaking to see this happen and my heart goes to all the fellow Tweeps who were impacted by this layoff… Layoff comes with a deadline for employees like me on H1B visa, and I have around 60 days to find a new role in the United States."

Considering the situation in the tech industry right now, many H1B visa holders including Indians fear being deported back from the US. The tech industry is going through a tough time, and it is a difficult task to get a job at this point. More so because most of top big tech companies like Amazon, Apple have paused hiring for the next few months. Meanwhile, companies like Netflix, Apple, and many others have fired a part of the workforce, starting revenue drop.

After Twitter, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced laying off 11,000 employees, which is 13 per cent of the workforce. The job cuts at Meta are impacting employees across the world. This means, in India, Meta is laying off some employees. However, we still do not know how many people in India have been impacted.

Meta seems to be slightly more systematic in the layoffs process and has announced providing immigration support alongside severance pay, health insurance benefits and much more. "I know this is especially difficult if you're here on a visa. There's a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to help guide you based on what you and your family need," Zuckerberg said in the official blogpost.