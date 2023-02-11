Indian employers on LinkedIn looking for candidates who can work with ChatGPT, create automated content

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. While some see it as a foe, others are happy to form an alliance with the new AI chatbot, which is giving sleepless nights to Google. Some Indian employers have already started looking for candidates with expertise in ChatGPT. This basically means that you should be well aware of the AI chatbot and should know how to extract relevant responses from it. Not too long ago, people feared losing their jobs to the new ChatGPT, but for now, employers want candidates who can work effectively with the AI.ChatGPT, created by OpenAI, is hailed for its conversational skills, its ability to follow commands, and its ability to provide precise information

As of Saturday, three employers on LinkedIn had posted content writing jobs with ChatGPT as an important skill. One of the employers, a dietary supplement company, wrote that the candidate will have to collaborate with the founders to develop and implement copywriting at scale using ChatGPT and should be able to unlock its potential in copywriting. Another company is seeking an SEO content writer with 4 years of experience and expertise in ChatGPT. A company also posted a job opening for a Python Developer who should be able to build and integrate new applications with GPT-3 APIs.

ChatGPT's popularity can be attributed to its ability to understand human language and generate natural-sounding responses. It can be used to generate a wide range of content, including blog posts, articles, and social media posts, quickly. The ability to work with ChatGPT is becoming a valuable skill for job seekers, as they need to be able to extract relevant responses to create high-quality content. The recent LinkedIn job postings suggest that the job market will likely change as more businesses adopt this technology.

Concerned about ChatGPT's growing prominence, Google announced its ChatGPT rival "Bard," and Microsoft unveiled its ChatGPT-powered search engine called Bing. Google's tool is not yet available for public use, so it is not yet clear how it will compete with OpenAI's chatbot. Microsoft has partnered with OpenAI for Bing, which will use an advanced version of GPT-3 to deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience, and the ability to generate content. However, Bing is not yet available to the general public, and interested users must join a waitlist to test it."

