Indian Google employee reveals he was sacked 2 weeks after he was promoted and transferred to Switzerland 

The recent round of layoffs conducted by big tech companies has impacted many employees. Google, Amazon, Meta, and Twitter have all parted ways with thousands of employees. Many of these individuals had changed countries or moved across oceans to secure a job with their dream company, but now their futures look bleak. For example, a Google employee who had recently been promoted and transferred to Switzerland was laid off just two weeks after his move.

Tanmay Sahay, a sacked Indian-origin employee, claimed he was laid off just two weeks after being promoted and transferred to Switzerland. He was working as a software engineer for a company. He took to LinkedIn to voice his frustration after being let go following four years at the company.

In a post on Linkedin, Sahay wrote that he had been "impacted by the layoff within 2 weeks of transferring" to Switzerland. The software engineer, who had previously been based in the UK, had been promoted as part of a team change.

"Hi everyone, after having spent 4 years in #Google and moving from the UK to Switzerland as part of a team change (following a promotion), I was affected by the layoff within 2 weeks of transferring." He also added that he is now looking for new opportunities.

"I bring multiple years of backend SWE/SRE experience (how to scale it? how to sustainably grow it? how to automate it?) with the aim to delight customers -- from building systems that deploy and scale containers to making Machine Learning systems more efficient and reliable (feature/model building, retraining, model serving)," he added.

In January, Google announced that it plans to lay off around 12,000 workers, or over 6 per cent of its workforce, in the coming months. The company's parent firm, Alphabet, announced the cuts in January, with CEO Sundar Pichai taking responsibility for the decision.

In his announcement, Pichai said he was "deeply sorry" for the impact the layoffs would have on the company's staff, and pledged to provide support and resources to affected employees.

Sahay's story highlights the challenges facing tech workers in an increasingly volatile industry. With companies like Google facing pressure to cut costs and remain competitive, even highly skilled and experienced employees are at risk of losing their jobs.

As Sahay searches for new opportunities, he is not alone. Many tech workers are finding themselves in similar situations, as companies cut back and look to streamline their operations.



