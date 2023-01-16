Indian government planning to rival Android and iOS, working on more secure OS for phones

The Indian government is reportedly working on a project to create an Indigenous mobile operating system and offer users a more secure experience. A top government official has confirmed to Business Standard that a new Indian OS would also give more choices and offer healthy competition to Google and Apple, apart from offering a safer experience.

"India is one of the largest mobile device markets in the globe. Our objective is to create a secure Indian mobile operating system that could also create choices and competition for Android's dominance in the Indian market and a smaller share of iOS," a senior Indian government official said.

Currently, Google's Android enjoys over 97 percent share and Apple's iOS reportedly has a pretty small share. The cited source is claiming that the government is initially calling it IndOS. The officials want side loading of apps to be safer for users and so, either Google or OEMs should take responsibility to provide additional security for this.

However, Android phone makers have reportedly denied providing security to users. The companies are saying that they are just manufacturing the devices and after-sale services along with warranty for these. The OEMs are asserting that it is Google's responsibility to take care of the security of users because Android is a product of this tech giant.

"We offer a phone and after sale to customers, take care of certain warranties. Google has to figure out with the CCI or the government who will be responsible for the security of the side-loaded apps. Certainly, it is not for us," a device maker said. However, Google has already denied taking responsibility for this and mentioned in a blog post that as long as people download apps via Play Store, they will remain safe and it can't provide the same support for apps that are side-loaded from other sources.

"Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft, and a number of other dangers abound on the internet, both from India and other countries. While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well as compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps side-loaded from other sources."

It is being said that if not Google, then it is the government that should decide how to protect users from harmful sideloaded apps. The latest development comes at a time when Google India is dealing with a penalty case of Rs 1,338 crore for its unfair and anti-competitive practices in regard to Android phones.

The cited source reported that the Android phone makers believe that a "desi" Android operating system would offer more security and safety to consumers from bad actors. It is being said that Google could later be forced to change its current model for Android and the penalty for its anti-competitive practices can be the beginning of this. Google is currently offering Android OS for free to OEMs and, in return, asking them to add its services as well as apps to every Android phone.