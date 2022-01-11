Indian government set to get largest stake in Vodafone Idea, here's what you need to know

The government of India will now have over 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea. The telecom operator has announced that its board has given approval to the Indian government's proposal to convert the amount of spectrum auction instalment and Adjust Gross Revenue (AGR) dues to equity. This will make the government the largest shareholder in the company.

However, the move will result in the dilution of existing shareholders of Vi, which basically means that the shares of existing investors will decrease. Now, the promoter shareholders of Vodafone Group would hold around 28.5 per cent and Aditya Birla Group around 17.8 per cent, down from the current share of 44.39 per cent and 27.66 per cent, respectively.

As per the details revealed by the company, the total value of the interest is around Rs 58,254 crore. Out of this, the telecom operator has already paid Rs 7,854 crore to the government but the company still owes roughly Rs 50,000 crore.

After Vodafone Idea announced that the government's proposal got approval, the shares of Vodafone Idea dropped down to nearly 19 per cent and was trading at Rs 13.40 per share. The shares of Vi were allotted to the government at Rs 10, as per a report by Business Insider. The reason behind this is that the average price of the company's shares at the relevant date of 14.08.2021 was below par value, so the equity shares were issued to the government at a par value of Rs 10.

It is worth mentioning that Vi is not alone and Bharti Airtel also owes dues to the government. Back in October 2021, the Department of Telecommunications offered Vodafone Idea and Airtel various options to obtain a telecom relief package, including the delay of the spectrum and AGR dues for four years and converting interest to equity shares.

Unlike Vi, Airtel said that it won't convert the interest related to spectrum auction and government dues into equity. Currently, the total interest value for Airtel is Rs 43,980 crore and the company still needs to pay Rs 25,976 crore as it has already paid 18,004 crores.

Both the telecom companies started facing issues after India's telecom sector was disrupted by Reliance Jio as Mukesh Ambani's company managed to capture a lot of market share, which created troubles for rivals. This compounded massive dues that they owed to the government.