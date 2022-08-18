Indian govt blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading fake news: Check full list

The Indian government has once again blocked some YouTube channels for spreading false information related to the country's national security, foreign relations, and public order. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has blocked 8 YouTube channels this time.

It is said that out of the 8 channels, 7 are from India, and 1 is from Pakistan. Blocked YouTube channels reportedly had over 114 crore views and over 85 lakh subscribers. The channels have been blocked under IT Rules, 2021. "The content blocked by the Ministry was found to be detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, India's friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country. Accordingly, the content was covered within the ambit of section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000," the ministry said.

The Ministry of I&B also revealed that these YouTube channels have been blocked for spreading hatred among religious communities in India. It is also said that false claims about the country were made in various videos published on blocked YouTube channels.

"Examples include fake news such as the Government of India to have ordered demolition of religious structures; Government of India to have banned celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, etc. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country," the IT ministry said commenting on blocking these YouTube channels.

"The YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign States," the ministry added.

The blocked YouTube channels in India include -- Loktantra TV, U&V TV, AM Razvi, Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal, SeeTop5TH, Sarkari Update, Sab Kuch Dekho. The eight channel that is based in Pakistan is called -- News ki Dunya.

Additionally, one Facebook account and two Facebook posts have also been blocked for spreading false information about the country. Now, this isn't the first time that the government has gone all out and blocked YouTube channels. Back in April, India banned 16 YouTube channels for the same reason.

Also Read | Vivo V25 Pro review: Sleek design and good camera

Also Read | WhatsApp will soon give users the option to recover deleted messages

Also Read | Should you buy iPhone 13 or wait for iPhone 14?