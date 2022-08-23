Indian govt had agent inside Twitter who accessed user data, says firm's former security chief

A few months ago Twitter fired its cyber security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko. Now, Zatko has filed an explosive and elaborate whistle-blower report with SEC in the US, claiming that the company not only has shoddy security practices, it is also not interested in fixing the problems.

While Zatko's claims are wide-ranging and mostly focus on the data safety and security practices that Twitter follows, his report also includes explosive allegations related to the Indian government. Zatko says that a few years ago, under pressure from the Indian government, Twitter hired a government agent and gave the person complete access to user data.

Zatko's allegations have been reported by The Washington Post, which has also accessed the complaint the whistleblower filed with the FTC.

Specific to India, the report by the WP notes: "Zatko's complaint says he believed the Indian government had forced Twitter to put one of its agents on the payroll, with access to user data at a time of intense protests in the country."

The report then says that another Twitter employee concurred with Zatko, agreeing that "the employee was probably an agent."

Zatko, a respected and well-known hacker, was hired by ex Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2020 after a spate of security incidents that saw high-profile Twitter users losing access to their accounts.

In his complaint, Zatko claims that he found significant problems in the way Twitter stores and manages its user data and suggested a number of ways to fix problems related to data security, misinformation and spam.

However, according to him, Twitter wasn't interested in fixing the problems. Instead, he noted in his complaint, the company was focussed on increasing its user count irrespective of the cost.

It is important to note that Zatko's allegations come months after he was fired by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. A Twitter spokesperson on Tuesday told Reuters that "Zatko was fired from his senior executive role at Twitter in January 2022 for ineffective leadership and poor performance."

The allegations from the former security boss at Twitter also come at a time when Twitter is in the middle of a legal battle with Elon Musk, who has accused Twitter of hiding its bots and spam problem. Musk, who earlier entered into an agreement with Twitter to purchase the company, now wants to terminate the contract and walk away from the deal. Twitter has sued him and the trial is set to start in coming months.

Twitter has responded to allegations made by Zatko. A company spokesperson says: "Mr Zatko was fired from his senior executive role at Twitter in January 2022 for ineffective leadership and poor performance. What we've seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context. Mr. Zatko's allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders. Security and privacy have long been company-wide priorities at Twitter and will continue to be."

Also Read | Airtel says it is ready for 5G rollout, data plans to cost similar as 4G

Also Read | Made in India phones likely to see price increase as custom duty on display goes up

Also Read | Xiaomi 12S Ultra showcased in India, will it go on sale?