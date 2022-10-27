Indian govt says it has spoken to Apple to improve iPhone 14 supply in India

Since the iPhone 14 phones launched in India earlier in September, their availability has been slightly patchy. In particular, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are the expensive ones costing above Rs 1,20,000 in India, have been difficult to find. It is possible to buy them in India, but often the time between the purchase and delivery -- for example, if bought on the Apple India Store -- is in weeks. Yet, it is interesting to see that now the Indian government too has weighed in on the issue. The government, as noted in comments by IT Minister (MoS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has spoken to Apple to fix the iPhone 14 supply issues in India.

Recently on Twitter, when a user lamented the lack of iPhone 14 Pro stock in India, Chandrasekhar, who is the Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, offered some insight. Quote tweeting the original tweet, the minister said, "I hv spoken wth Apple n they hv said while iphone14 demand is being met also wth india productn, the iphone14 pro demand has surged n is facing supply constraints which they r addressing. pvt sales are probably "alternate" supply channels."

The tweet that the minister quoted had noted, "Sad to see that #Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max versions have been out of stock since weeks in Delhi NCR but several private sellers ready to sell it in black with all cash. Deliberate unavailability being made for profits?"

The tweet had tagged "@Apple @Rajeev_GoI @AshwiniVaishnaw @AmitShah @HMOIndia".

It is this tagging that probably led the minister to acknowledge and provide an update on it. Although, it is still interesting to see that the supply crunch of the iPhone 14 in India -- more so given the fact that majority of people in India cannot afford these phones -- is a major enough issue for the Indian government to warrant its direct intervention.

On the other hand, it is possible that the Indian government might be interested in the iPhone 14 supply in the country because some of these phones are being made here in India. The supply issues may lead some to speculate that Indian manufacturing is not robust enough to handle production of something like an iPhone, a speculation that the government wouldn't want to go out at a time when it is trying to boost "made in India" message.

Or maybe the minister was just concerned that so many in India are finding it difficult to get iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in stock, particularly the people who are used to walk into a store, pay and walk out with the product.

As far as Apple is concerned, the company hasn't officially commented on the supply issues around the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14. But we did learn from sources that the company had an unusually strong demand for the iPhones in ahead of Diwali in the country. We also know, anecdotally and by looking at the delivery estimates on Apple India Store, that the iPhone 14 Pro is indeed in short supply in India. The reasons for the supply crunch aren't yet clear though chances are that it is because of disrupted supply chain and production in China because of that country's "zero-covid" policy that has thrown the several industries in disarray.