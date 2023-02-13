Indian govt working on ChatGPT-powered WhatsApp chatbot to help farmers know about government schemes

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is reportedly working on a ChatGPT-powered WhatsApp chatbot to help Indian farmers learn about various government schemes. According to The Indian Express, a small team at MeitY called Bhashini is testing the WhatsApp chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. For those unfamiliar, ChatGPT is a chatbot that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to offer answers to complex queries in a conversational (and simple) way. Recently, Microsoft announced that it would integrate ChatGPT's underlying technology into its Edge browser and Bing search to let users get results and online material with the help of AI.

The new report points out that the ChatGPT-powered WhatsApp chatbot will also let users send a question via voice notes. This will help numerous farmers in India who may not be familiar with typing on smartphones. Interestingly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mentioned a similar update at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. He stated that Indian farmers would be able to utilise a GPT interface to access an obscure government programme through the internet.

The report claims that Nadella was shown a model of the ChatGPT-powered WhatsApp chatbot.

However, the launch of the WhatsApp chatbot may take time as ChatGPT currently relies on input in English, and the support for local languages is limited. An official told the publication it is pertinent to have large datasets of the various local languages spoken in India on which the model can be trained.

The report, citing the official, notes, "A majority of the people that will use this chatbot will not know English. So, for their voice inputs to work on the chatbot, it is important that we train our language processing models in as many Indian languages as possible. We have a decent-sized repository of voices in many Indian languages that people of the country have contributed to through the Bhasha Daan portal. We also have a vast database of all the languages that Doordarshan telecasts in."

The ChatGPT-powered WhatsApp chatbot reportedly supports 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Odia, and Assamese. Support for more languages will be added later.

The report indicates that there are limitations to the WhatsApp chatbot (at this point). For instance, a chatbot can only respond to simple queries about government schemes, among other things. On the other hand, the available version of ChatGPT covers a wide range of topics. The OpenAI chatbot can also solve math problems and review codes, though the answers may not be accurate every time.

In the last few days, many services are adopting AI technology to make the platforms smarter. As mentioned, Microsoft is integrating ChatGPT tech into its platforms. Google has also unveiled Bard, its ChatGPT. Google has said that its Search will integrate Bard to help users get more information in a conversational way.

Both central and state governments in India have worked with WhatsApp on several occasions to launch dedicated chatbots. Its MyGov WhatsApp chatbot is one of the widely used chatbots and it offers a host of services.