Indian iPhone factory shutdown: Women led protest against worm-filled food, here is the story in 5 points

Foxconn, a key supplier for the likes of Apple and Xiaomi, has been in the midst of a major protest led by women workers of its plant near Chennai in India. The workforce of the plant protested against several lapses in the living standards, including crowded dormitories, toilets without running water and inedible food infested with worms.

The protest that started on December 17 led to the shutdown of the plant, post which Foxconn has apologised for lapses in the living standards in the factory. The company has now promised to implement changes to both management as well as health services within the plant. The factory will reopen once these improvements are in place.

Workers of the factory have since spoken to publications about the living conditions within the Foxconn plant that led to the protest. Here is what we know about the protest and its implications so far.

Point 1: Women from among the protest told Reuters about the living conditions they had been facing in the Foxconn plant prior to the outcry against the firm. As mentioned in the Reuters report, Foxconn workers had to sleep on the floor in crowded rooms that housed between six to 30 women. In addition, some of these rooms had no water in the attached toilets.

Even the food served to the workers was not hygienic, as per the complaints of the workers. The food safety inspectors who visited the facility following the protests found the kitchen to be infested with rats and suffering from poor drainage. The kitchen was shut down since the inspection.

Point 2: Due to the unhygienic living conditions, illnesses were common among the workers in the factory. One worker told Reuters that people living in the hostels always faced some illness or the other. The diseases ranged from skin allergies to chest pain and even food poisoning.

It was the food poisoning of over 250 women workers in the factory from the contaminated food that led to the protest. Earlier, such illnesses were restricted to one or two cases within the hostel at a time, and the workers lived in the hope that things would get better eventually.

Labour brokers appointed by Foxconn provided these living spaces. Most of the women working with the firm are 18 to 22 years old.

Point 3: The Reuters report cites observations from the Thiruvallur district administration to highlight the mass food poisoning incident among Foxconn workers on December 15. As per the administration, a total of 159 women from a single dorm were hospitalised on the day due to food poisoning. While 100 more sought medical attention but were not hospitalised.

The mass food poisoning among workers also led a rumour astray that some of the women had died due to the sickness. However, the rumour was proved to be false later on.

Some of the workers who had fallen sick failed to show up for work after two days of the incident, others staged a protest against the uninhabitable conditions.

Point 4: The protest was staged on December 17, as around 2,000 women from the various Foxconn hostels took to the streets. The protestors blocked a major highway near the factory in Sriperumbudur, Chennai. The highway serves a busy industrial area with other factories that make Samsung and Daimler products.

The next day, the protest was also joined by male workers from a nearby auto factory. The larger protest was met by a crackdown by police which is blamed for having struck the male workers and chased and struck some of the women protestors too. The local police denied any such action. Police detained a total of 67 women workers as well as a local journalist from the protest.

Point 5: Some investigations are still ongoing into the matter. What is clear is that the facility severely lacked basic hygiene, and several aspects of living conditions did not meet the government recommendations or even the legal requirements. Foxconn has now pledged to restructure the management of the plant and take immediate steps to improve facilities. Till the time, the company will continue paying all its employees even though the factory is shut.

Apple has placed the facility "on probation" and will ensure that its standards are met before the plant reopens, an Apple spokesperson told Reuters.