Indian man gets Rs 3 Lakh from Uber for finding bug that allowed users to book free rides 

An ethical Indian hacker, who is also a founder of a cyber security firm, was rewarded by Uber for finding a bug that allowed users to take free rides for life. While the bug would have made things so much easier for the users, the company would have suffered losses. Anand Prakash, who is the founder of a hacking firm, discovered the bug for Uber in 2017. Prakash in a long Linkedin post revealed how he found the bug for Uber.

Prakash noted in a longish post that the Uber bug that allowed anyone to take free rides for life has now been fixed. The bug was discovered by a routine check by the hacker, who found that they could take trips in the US and India without paying any money. All they had to do was book a ride and use an invalid payment method.

"I was able to take several trips to the US and India without paying any money, all thanks to this bug(after taking due permission from team for replicating this bug). All I had to do was book a ride and use an invalid payment method and the ride ended up going through as free. ( I even made a video to show proof-of-concept to show that all I had to do was specify an invalid payment method, expressed in a simple string of characters like "abc" or "xyz," and not be billed for the ride," Prakash posted on Linkedin.

Prakash reported the bug to Uber, and the company fixed it the same day. The hacker said that it felt good to find and report the bug, but warned that such issues are recurring and present many difficult problems for brands, such as revenue loss.

To safeguard their applications, brands should do proactive security for vulnerability discovery, engage with an external community of hackers, and have more checks on CI/CD to detect issues early on.

Prakash further added that ethical hackers like himself understand how hackers think and operate, and this understanding gives them a unique perspective on solving security code issues. They play devil's advocates all the time and so they're able to safeguard corporates and customers the way they do.

It's not clear how such a large issue went unnoticed by the team at Uber, but the expertise of the ethical hacker was able to detect and report the bug. As technology continues to advance, it's important for brands to take security seriously and work with experts to ensure the safety of their customers and their businesses.