Indian man on H1B visa after Meta fired him, my clock to leave USA has started

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stirred the world after he announced firing 13 per cent of the workforce, which comes around 11,000 employees globally. Among these employees are many Indians and other foreign workers on H1B visa who are now having a tough time.

Many impacted Indians in Meta layoffs have taken to social media platforms to share that they do not have much time and need a job urgently. H1B holders, if terminated from their current job, get a grace period of 60 days to look for a new job. Failing to get a new job, the visa holder will require employees to leave the United States of America for their home country.

Among many affected Indians workers on H1B, Raju Kadam – former Senior Technical Program Manager at Meta – shared his story on LinkedIn. Kadam, who joined Meta 9 months back, got fired alongside 11000 employees earlier this week.

"Unfortunately, today I received the sad news that I am part of 11,000 employees who were laid off by Meta #Metalayoff I was not expecting to be part layoff, as I had a strong performance in all quarters since I joined Meta. I started incredible journey to work in Meta 9 months back, but it abruptly came to an end," Kadam posted on LinkedIn.

Kadam added that he is on H1B visa and has limited to find a new job. In the post, Kadam also wrote about his two kids who are US citizens while he is an Indian. "That being said, I am on H1-B visa and my clock to leave USA has started today. I am reaching out to all Metamates, connections, LinkedIn community to help me find a job in otherwise I have to leave USA with my kids. I have been in USA for 16 years and have seen 2008, 2015 (oil), 2020 downturns but never lost my job. My 2 sons (Arjun - superman, Yash -Chicken) are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted. I will do whatever in my power to give them best opportunity to succeed in USA. Hence, I need a new job in USA ASAP," the post read.

Meanwhile, unlike Twitter, Meta is offering immigration support to foreign workers impacted in the layoffs. "I know this is especially difficult if you're here on a visa. There's a notice period before termination and some visa grace periods, which means everyone will have time to make plans and work through their immigration status. We have dedicated immigration specialists to help guide you based on what you and your family need," Zuckerberg said in the blog post.