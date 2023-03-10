Indian Microsoft employee fired after 8 years of service, gets on LinkedIn to find a new job

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently fired 10,000 employees globally. Many Indian employees in the United States have been impacted by layoffs in the last few months and all of them have limited time to find a new job. H1B visa holders will be required to find a job within 60 days of termination, or else they will be asked to move back to their home country. Among these employees is former Senior Product Manager at Microsoft Vandan Kaushik, who took to LinkedIn to share that he has been laid off and is looking for newer opportunities.

"Like many of my colleagues, me and my team had a tough start to the week," Kaushik wrote in the LinkedIn post. He further noted that his entire team was eliminated as part of Microsoft layoffs. "Although I had prepared for the possibility, hearing the news was still difficult," he wrote in the post.

"After eight years, my time at Microsoft has come to an abrupt end, but it has been extremely rewarding. I've had the opportunity to experience multiple positions, from launching new ad types on Bing! to supporting international customers on Azure, launching a new language for our customers in Indonesia, there-by supporting a new market altogether," he wrote in the post.

"For the past 2 years I have been working on diversifying Microsoft's supply chain and reducing the onboarding cost and increasing efficiency. I have thoroughly enjoyed my ride where I got the opportunity to work on multiple challenging domains and have grown both professionally and personally. I cannot express how much love and gratitude I feel for being part of this company," he further explained his job role at Microsoft.

Kaushik is taking to LinkedIn to find new job roles that fit his experience. "Over the coming days, I will focus on determining my next steps. I plan to pursue things that I have been putting off and improve my skills. If you know of any Technical Product Owner roles available, please let me know. I am excited to see where this new turn in my journey will take me," he wrote in the mail.

At the time of announcing layoffs, Nadella said that the company is laying off thousands of employees as a result of "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities." "While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas," Nadella wrote in the same email to employees. The Microsoft CEO also emphasized the importance of building a "new computer platform" using advances in artificial intelligence. "We're also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one," he wrote in the mail.